Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Booth LLP on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Myers Law Group on behalf of Gerald Taylor, who alleges gender discrimination, failure to provide wage statements and retaliation. The case is 5:22-cv-02034, Gerald Taylor v. Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

November 16, 2022, 7:51 PM