New Suit

The McClatchy Company, the publisher of the Miami Herald and dozens of other daily newspapers, and other defendants were hit with a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Freedman Normand Friedland LLP on behalf of strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr., contends that articles written in the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun Sentinel contained false statements that the plaintiff is 'a top figure in one of the nation’s most notorious crime families' and an 'alleged New York crime family leader.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20146, Gerace, Jr. v. The McClatchy Company, LLC et al.