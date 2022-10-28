New Suit - Contract

Gerace Construction Co. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against DRC Acquisition d/b/a The David Round Company on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Roetzel & Andress and Myers & Myers, accuses the defendant of failing to deliver adequate architectural drawings for gate hoists under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01941, Gerace Construction Co. Inc. v. DRC Acquisition Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 28, 2022, 6:22 PM