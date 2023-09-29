Who Got The Work

Edmund Polubinski, Marie Killmond and Patrick W. Blakemore from Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for UiPath, a software developer focused on automating repetitive workflows, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Robbins LLP, accuses the defendants of falsely misrepresenting the company's financial growth and failing to identify its lack of sustained competition with enterprise software vendors such as, Microsoft; IBM; and Salesforce. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-07908, Gera v. UiPath, Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

September 29, 2023, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Samhita Gera

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

UiPath, Inc.

Ashim Gupta

Daniel Dines

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws