Edmund Polubinski, Marie Killmond and Patrick W. Blakemore from Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for UiPath, a software developer focused on automating repetitive workflows, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Robbins LLP, accuses the defendants of falsely misrepresenting the company's financial growth and failing to identify its lack of sustained competition with enterprise software vendors such as, Microsoft; IBM; and Salesforce. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-07908, Gera v. UiPath, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
September 29, 2023, 9:37 AM