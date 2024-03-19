Who Got The Work

Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for General Motors and members of the company's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman; the Abood Law Firm; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Samhita Gera, accuses the defendants of gross mismanagement and wasting corporate assets. The suit contends that the defendants knew their vehicles' defective airbags were highly explosive but failed to issue adequate recalls and concealed the extent of risk from the public. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00255, Gera v. Barra et al.

Automotive

March 19, 2024, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Samhita Gera

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

General Motors Company

Aneel Bhusri

Carol M. Stephenson

Devin N Wenig

Jan E Tighe

Joanne C Crevoiserat

Jonathan Mcneill

Joseph Jimenez

Judith A Miscik

Linda R Gooden

Mark Tatum

Mary T. Barra

Patricia F. Russo

Paul A. Jacobson

Thomas M. Schoewe

Wesley G Bush

defendant counsels

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims