Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for General Motors and members of the company's board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman; the Abood Law Firm; and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Samhita Gera, accuses the defendants of gross mismanagement and wasting corporate assets. The suit contends that the defendants knew their vehicles' defective airbags were highly explosive but failed to issue adequate recalls and concealed the extent of risk from the public. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00255, Gera v. Barra et al.
Automotive
March 19, 2024, 8:41 AM