Who Got The Work

Andrew Hamelsky and Jenifer A. Scarcella of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have stepped in as defense counsel to New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corp. in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed July 24 in New York Eastern District Court by Bronster LLP on behalf of the Gera 2021 Family Trust, Perfume Network Inc. and other plaintiffs, contends that Luthra knowingly sold the plaintiffs unsuitable replacement life insurance policies and annuities and deceived the plaintiff's into loaning him $1.6 million for his personal benefit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:23-cv-05573, Gera et al v. Luthra et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Amit Gera

Ankit Gera

Harbans Gera

Sunita Gera

Plaintiffs

Bronster LLP

defendants

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation

Jaideep Narang

Jasmine Narang

Jolly Luthra

Luthra Financial LLC.

NYLIFE Securities LLC

Teleworld NY LLC

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

White and Williams

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws