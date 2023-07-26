New Suit - Securities

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation, Luthra Financial, Jolly Luthra and other defendants were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bronster LLP on behalf of the Gera 2021 Family Trust, Perfume Network Inc. and other plaintiffs, contends that Luthra knowingly sold the plaintiffs unsuitable replacement life insurance policies and annuities and deceived the plaintiff's into loaning him $1.6 million for his personal benefit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05573, Gera et al v. Luthra et al.

Insurance

July 26, 2023, 6:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Amit Gera

Ankit Gera

Harbans Gera

Sunita Gera

Plaintiffs

Bronster LLP

defendants

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation

Jaideep Narang

Jasmine Narang

Jolly Luthra

Luthra Financial LLC.

NYLIFE Securities LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws