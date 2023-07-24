New York Life Insurance, Luthra Financial and other defendants were sued for securities fraud on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bronster LLP on behalf of Perfume Network Inc., HAAS NY and other plaintiffs, accuses Luthra Financial and its principals of selling unsuitable replacement life insurance policies and an annuity to the plaintiffs and misappropriating $1.6 million in loan proceeds for personal expenses and luxury purchases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05573, Gera et al. v. Luthra et al.
Insurance
July 24, 2023, 5:59 PM