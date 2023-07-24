New Suit - Securities

New York Life Insurance, Luthra Financial and other defendants were sued for securities fraud on Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bronster LLP on behalf of Perfume Network Inc., HAAS NY and other plaintiffs, accuses Luthra Financial and its principals of selling unsuitable replacement life insurance policies and an annuity to the plaintiffs and misappropriating $1.6 million in loan proceeds for personal expenses and luxury purchases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05573, Gera et al. v. Luthra et al.

July 24, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Amit Gera

Ankit Gera

Harbans Gera

Perfume Network Inc.

Sunita Gera

defendants

New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation

Jaideep Narang

jasmine narang

Jolly Luthra

Luthra Financial LLC.

NYLIFE Securities LLC

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws