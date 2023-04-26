New Suit

GeoVera Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Shelly Miller and John Miller on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that GeoVera has no duty to provide supplemental coverage for damages arising from Hurricane Ian because the defendants demolished their home despite GeoVera's repeated requests to inspect and appraise the home prior to demolition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00292, GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. v. Miller et al.

April 26, 2023, 6:01 PM

