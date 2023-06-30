New Suit - Trade Secrets

Burr & Forman filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of artificial turf installation company GeoSurfaces SouthEast and TenCate Grass. The complaint targets Beynon Sports Surfaces and former GeoSurfaces vice president of sales Kenneth D. Smith for allegedly causing up to $50,000 in losses by misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00545, Geosurfaces Southeast, Inc. et al v. Smith et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 30, 2023, 5:55 PM

Geosurfaces Southeast, Inc.

Polyloom Corporation Of America

Burr & Forman

Beynon Sports Surfaces, Inc.

Kenneth D. Smith

