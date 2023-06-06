New Suit - Trade Secrets and Contract

Butler Snow filed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets and breach of employment contract Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of GeoStabilization International. The complaint targets David Freistaedter, a former senior engineer for the plaintiff, and Rock Supremacy LLC. The suit accuses Freistaedter, whose employment contract also included a stock options agreement, of misappropriating confidential data in order to bid on contracts on Rock Supremacy's behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00059, Geostabilization International, LLC v. Freistaedter et al.

Business Services

June 06, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Geostabilization International, LLC

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

David Freistaedter

Rock Supremacy, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract