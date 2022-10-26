New Suit - Contract

GeoSpan Corp., a real estate technology and data company, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Franklin County, Missouri, on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Thompson Coburn and Parker Daniels Kibort, accuses the defendant of failing to pay invoices under a licensing agreement for the plaintiff's GeoAssist Application, which the defendant intended to use for identifying building improvements not previously captured on the county's tax rolls. The case is 4:22-cv-01127, GeoSpan Corp. v. Franklin County, Missouri.

Real Estate

October 26, 2022, 7:39 PM