Who Got The Work

Google has turned to attorneys from Williams & Connolly as defense counsel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Spotts Fain PC on behalf of Geosope Technologies. The complaint asserts six patents related to a method to modify data calibration and geolocation systems. Google is also represented by Kaufman & Canoles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:22-cv-01331, Geoscope Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Google LLC.