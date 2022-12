Who Got The Work

Stephen E. Noona of Kaufman & Canoles has entered an appearance for Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 22 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Spotts Fain PC and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on behalf of Geosope Technologies Pte. Ltd., asserts six patents related to calibration and geolocation systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:22-cv-01331, Geoscope Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Google LLC.