Who Got The Work

Brian M. Buroker of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and the Law Office of Craig C. Reilly have stepped in to defend Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 1 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Spotts Fain PC on behalf of Geoscope Technologies, asserts six patents related to the geolocation of mobile devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff, is 1:22-cv-01373, Geoscope Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Apple Inc.