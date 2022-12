New Suit - Patent

Apple was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts six patents related to the geolocation of mobile devices, was filed by Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and Spotts Fain P.C. on behalf of Geoscope Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01373, Geoscope Technologies Pte. Ltd. v. Apple Inc.