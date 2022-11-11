New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in North Carolina Western District Court over its implementation of the money transfer platform Zelle. The suit, brought by Blossom Law and the Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown, alleges that Zelle lacks sufficient security or authorization features to deter criminals from defrauding customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00618, Georgion et al. v. Bank of America Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

November 11, 2022, 2:05 PM