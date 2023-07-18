Georgias Top Court Rejects Trump Attempt to Thwart Prosecuto...

News From Law.com

Georgia's highest court Monday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election. The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously shot down a petition that Trump's attorneys filed last week asking the court to intervene. Trump's legal team argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office should be barred from seeking charges and that a related special grand jury report should be tossed.

Georgia

July 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

