The state's Lawyer Competency Task Force has submitted its preliminary report to the Supreme Court of Georgia, and now it's seeking input from the public, including attorneys, on the report.According to a news release, the task force was formed in March 2021 by then-Chief Justice Harold D. Melton. Its purpose is to evaluate the current requirements for admission to practice law in Georgia and explore alternatives to the existing regulatory framework.

Georgia

December 22, 2022, 10:52 AM