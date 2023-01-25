Georgias Kemp Emphasizes Crime-Fighting Efforts in Speech | ...

News From Law.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized efforts to fight crime in his State of the State speech Wednesday, saying he would back up what had been a major theme of his reelection campaign with legislation. The second-term Republican devoted a significant portion of his annual address to lawmakers to public safety, promising to make it harder for some criminals to get bail, enhance penalties for recruiting children into gangs and raise penalties for failing to report human trafficking.

Georgia

January 25, 2023, 4:33 PM