Georgias Appellate Courts Name New Recorder of Decisions | L...

The state's two appellate courts have chosen a new recorder of decisions.In a Thursday news release, Supreme Court of Georgia and the Georgia Court of Appeals announced Lindsay Rehberg has been chosen for the position, which was vacated when Jean Ruskell retired in November after serving both courts for a combined 27 years.In her new role, Rehberg will be responsible for preparing the two courts' opinions for publication. This process involves proofreading and editing opinions for legal and grammatical accuracy.

Georgia

December 05, 2022, 4:03 PM