Georgia Voting Equipment Breach at Center of Tangled Tale | ...

The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country's most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to ex-President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders. How they all came together and what it could mean for the security of voting in the upcoming midterm elections are questions tangled up in a lawsuit and state investigations.

District of Columbia

September 26, 2022, 11:06 AM