Who Got The Work

Leonard V. Feigel of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Bar Vegan LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed Nov. 11 in Georgia Northern District Court by Parks Chesin & Walbert on behalf as individuals employed as servers and bartenders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:22-cv-04498, Georgia v. Bar Vegan LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 26, 2022, 12:53 PM