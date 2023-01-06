Georgia to Get $181M by Joining $10.7B CVS, Walgreens Opioid...

News From Law.com

Georgia has joined several other states and municipalities in national settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Teva and Allergan, totaling $10.7 billion, to resolve claims that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.Attorney General Chris Carr announced the news Thursday, saying Georgia's share would be $181 million. In November, the companies announced the settlements, with CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. agreeing to pay more than $10 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits by states, cities and counties.

January 06, 2023, 11:48 AM