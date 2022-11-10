Georgia, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Trail of Tears | Law...

News From Law.com

November is Native American Heritage Month. Lawyers and historians might recall two 19th-century U.S. Supreme Court cases involving Georgia and exploitative relations with Native Americans, specifically the Cherokee Nation – Cherokee Nation v. Georgia (1831) and Worcester v. Georgia (1832). In 1828, Andrew Jackson won the presidency and proceeded to tell Congress that all Native Americans east of the Mississippi River should be removed beyond it. The Indian Removal Act was signed into law in 1830.

District of Columbia

November 10, 2022, 11:01 AM