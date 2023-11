News From Law.com

Three former Georgia Tech researchers have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to defraud the university and the Central Intelligence Agency, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. James G. Maloney, former chief scientist for the Georgia Tech Research Institute, and James J. Acree and James D. Fraley III had access to a university credit card that was supposed to be for official business, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Georgia

November 02, 2023, 11:00 AM

