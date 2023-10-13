Georgia Supreme Court to Host Special Session in Chief Justi...

News From Law.com

Later this month the Georgia Supreme Court will host a special session in southeast Georgia, a part of the state its chief justice is quite familiar with. Georgia's high court will conduct its second day of October oral arguments at Pierce County High School in Blackshear on Oct. 26. Chief Justice Michael Boggs, who grew up in nearby Waycross, lives in Pierce County. According to a news release, the court traditionally holds special sessions at different locations around the state.

