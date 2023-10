News From Law.com

A Georgia state Senate committee says it will start its own investigation of jail conditions in the state's most populous county, three months after the U.S. Justice Department unveiled its own inquiry of Fulton County jail conditions. State Sens. John Albers of Roswell and Randy Robertson of Cataula will make the announcement in a Thursday news conference, accompanied by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. All three are Republicans.

