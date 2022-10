News From Law.com

A third-year Georgia State University College of Law student, who was instrumental in getting charges dropped against a man wrongly held for a crime, died in a car accident last week. Georgia State Law sent a letter to the community on Sunday, saying "It is with unimaginable sadness that I share that third-year law student Alex Patafio (J.D. '23) was killed in a tragic automobile accident" on Oct. 7. Patafio turned 30 in August.

Georgia

October 12, 2022, 5:06 PM