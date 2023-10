News From Law.com

Some Georgia sports lawyers foresee a boost in their practices from Georgia athletes and their families seeking legal advice as they maneuver through the state's new high school NIL rules. The state's chief high school athletics governing body, The Georgia High School Association (GHSA), voted earlier this month 66-9 to allow athletes from its member schools to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

October 17, 2023, 4:28 PM

