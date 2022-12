News From Law.com

A suburban Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime after officials say he shot into two convenience stores in 2021, targeting Black people and those of Arab descent.Larry Edward Foxworth, a 48-year-old Jonesboro resident, pleaded guilty in Atlanta on Friday to committing a hate crime and firing a gun during a violent crime. No one in the stores was injured in the shootings.

Georgia

December 19, 2022, 11:10 AM