News From Law.com

The Georgia State Senate introduced a bill to extend the length of time for certain immunities from liability claims regarding COVID-19 at the start of the 2023 legislative session. This most recent amendment is different from the previous extensions in that it no longer gives a set expiration date for these immunities. Some favor the legislation as pro-business while skeptics question whether it is necessary at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 6:42 PM