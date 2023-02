Breaking News From Law.com

Georgia senators want to require cash bail for many more crimes than under current law, a move that the bill's sponsor says will keep people from committing additional crimes. "These are not mistakes. These are not unintentional acts. These are people choosing to violate the law," Sen. Randy Robertson, a Cataula Republican said of people he is targeting with Senate Bill 63, which passed on a 31-21 vote Thursday mostly along party lines.

Georgia

February 23, 2023, 4:10 PM