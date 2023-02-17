Georgia Senate Seeks to Make Gang Prosecutions Easier | Law....

News From Law.com

Georgia senators want to make it easier to prosecute gang crimes in any county, part of a trend of Republicans pushing tough-on-crime measures. That's just one provision contained in Senate Bill 12, an anti-crime bill that passed the Senate on a 44-8 vote Thursday. It also would increase penalties for a felon convicted of certain domestic violence crimes later found with a gun and dictate that people arrested on gang charges can receive bail only from a superior court judge.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 1:00 PM