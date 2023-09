News From Law.com

Georgia's Republican Senate Caucus is suspending a GOP state senator who attacked them for opposing his plan to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. The caucus announced Thursday that it was indefinitely suspending state Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton, who represents a district in Georgia's northwest corner.

Georgia

September 29, 2023, 2:29 PM

