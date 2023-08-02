Georgia Prosecutors Suing to Strike Down a New Law That Hams...

News From Law.com

Four district attorneys in Georgia are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors, arguing it violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions. The attack on Georgia's Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, filed Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court, comes after Republicans pushed through a law creating the panel earlier this year. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp pledged when he signed the law that it would curb "far-left prosecutors."

August 02, 2023, 12:35 PM

