Georgia Prosecutor Wont Charge Deputy in 2022 Shooting | Law...

A middle Georgia prosecutor says he won't pursue criminal charges against a sheriff's deputy who in February shot and killed a man who had been reported as suicidal. Houston County District Attorney William Kendall told The Telegraph of Macon that the shooting of Matthew Deese, 32, was justified after a two-hour standoff with local officers in Perry. "The individual involved raised a firearm, pointed it directly at one of the deputies and the deputy in response returned fire," Kendall said.

Georgia

January 17, 2023, 11:04 AM