Georgia Prosecutor Seeks March Trial Date for Trump, 18 Othe...

The Atlanta prosecutor who obtained an indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a proposed scheduling order filed with the court Wednesday that she wants the trial to start on March 4. That would have the trial starting a day before Super Tuesday, when the most delegates are at stake in the primary contest to decide the next Republican presidential nominee.

District of Columbia

August 16, 2023, 5:09 PM

