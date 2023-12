News From Law.com

After resolving a wrongful death claim with corporate defendant Georgia Power, Atlanta litigators with Butler Kahn are opening up about the strategies they leveraged to reach the confidential settlement.From securing expert witnesses to producing a $40,000 animation, plaintiff counsel tell the Daily Report they utilized a variety of tactics to reach a resolution after a contractor drowned inside one of the defendant's hydroelectric dams in Muscogee County.

Georgia

December 12, 2023, 2:10 PM

nature of claim: /