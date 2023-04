News From Law.com

A Georgia police chief will leave his job after accepting a $400,000 payment to retire. Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon went on administrative leave beginning Friday and will retire on April 30 after 37 years with the department. Local news outlets report that city leaders initially offered Blackmon $250,000 to leave. Blackmon responded by demanding $850,000 and threatening to sue the city for racial discrimination.

Georgia

April 11, 2023, 3:57 PM

nature of claim: /