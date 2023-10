News From Law.com

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Savannah attorney and 1972-73 State Bar President Frank W. "Sonny" Seiler after his recent passing at the age of 90. A Georgia Bar member since 1958, Mr. Seiler practiced law at Bouhan, Williams and Levy, now Bouhan Falligant, specializing in civil defense and plaintiff work.

Georgia

October 27, 2023, 9:59 AM

