News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of attorney Page A. Pate, senior partner with Pate Johnson & Church in Atlanta [plus offices in Brunswick; Alexandria, Virginia; and Washington], on his tragic and very untimely passing at the age of 55. A member of the Georgia Bar since 1994, Mr. Pate earned a reputation as one of Georgia's preeminent criminal defense lawyers.

District of Columbia

September 19, 2022, 11:52 AM