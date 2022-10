News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Thomas J. "Tom" Dillon, longtime Atlanta Judicial Circuit Juvenile Court judge and former resident of Sandy Springs, on his passing at the age of 91. A member of the Georgia Bar since 1962, Judge Dillon began his legal career in private practice and was elected to three consecutive terms in the Georgia House of Representatives.

October 17, 2022, 12:42 PM