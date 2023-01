News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Murphy on his passing at the age of 95. A member of the Georgia Bar since 1949, Murphy began his career practicing law in his home county of Haralson, building a thriving practice first in Buchanan and later in Tallapoosa, also serving 10 years as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

Georgia

January 11, 2023, 7:01 AM