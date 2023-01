News From Law.com

The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Judge Clyde L. Reese III of the Court of Appeals of Georgia on his passing at age 64.A Douglas County resident and member of the Georgia Bar since 1996, Judge Reese began his legal career in public service, working as an assistant attorney general and later as deputy general counsel of the State Health Planning Agency before going into private law practice for four years.

January 04, 2023, 6:30 AM