One Georgia lawyer helping crime victims and two law firms standing up for civil rights have been honored with awards. First, the Bondurant Mixson & Elmore and Caplan Cobb firms were among those honored at the ACLU of Georgia's 60th anniversary celebration Thursday at The Foundry at Puritan Mill in Atlanta. According to a news release, they were two of several individuals or businesses that received awards at the event.

Georgia

September 29, 2023, 8:00 AM

