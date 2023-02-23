Georgia Lawmakers Push Partial Ban on Gender-Affirming Care ...

News From Law.com

A Georgia Senate bill is advancing to bar some kinds of gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18 — part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. Senate Bill 140 was passed on a 10-4 vote Wednesday by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. It would ban most sex reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement therapies. However, it would still allow doctors to prescribe medicines to block puberty.

Georgia

February 23, 2023, 10:36 AM