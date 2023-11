News From Law.com

The troubled jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump surrendered in August is in such bad shape that inmates are able to make weapons from broken flooring and pipes, an attorney for the sheriff's office told state lawmakers Thursday. But Amelia Joiner also said the Fulton County Sheriff's Office had made progress in recent months to reduce overcrowding across its jail facilities.

