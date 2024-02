News From Law.com

The Georgia Republican Party organization spent more than $1.24 million in 2023 to pay lawyers representing some defendants in the election racketeering case involving former president Donald Trump. And two small Atlanta law firms — Gillen Withers & Lake and Pierson Law — have benefited more than others, receiving about one third of that amount for their work in the sprawling case.

Legal Services

February 12, 2024, 2:21 PM

nature of claim: /