Georgia Jury Awards $1.5M Verdict After Plaintiffs Reject $5...

News From Law.com

A Gwinnett County State Court jury has awarded a $1.5 million verdict in favor of a couple injured in a 2017 chain-reaction collision, which after years of stalling, insurers offered to settle before trial for $500,000. Now the duo of Georgia litigators behind the plaintiffs' seven-figure result is outlining its winning trial strategy, which included connecting with jurors through relatable storytelling to overcome skepticism introduced by the defendant's insurance provider about the severity of the plaintiffs' injuries.

Georgia

December 12, 2022, 1:43 PM